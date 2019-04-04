Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo Johar

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 9.49 am April 04 2019, 9.49 am

Dharma Productions’ head honcho, Karan Johar is among one of the most successful filmmakers and producers in Bollywood. KJo has been a household name ever since he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Now, he has added another feather in his already occupied cap as he became the first Indian filmmaker to get his wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum. Two days ago, Karan shared this good news and on Thursday, he unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

We got our hands on him posing along with his wax statue - a perfect replica of Karan Johar. The statue was sporting a black suit with its blazer and has multiple butterflies printed on it. However, it was his pose that caught our attention. Unlike other celebrity wax statues, Karan’s statue saw him doing what he loves doing the most – taking selfies. Needless to say, his wax statue stroke an uncanny resemblance to his quirky personality, though we missed his iconic pout! The Kalank producer was accompanied by his mother, Hiroo Johar.

On achieving this feat, Karan Johar expressed his happiness saying, “I remember visiting the Madam Tussauds museum with my father when I was all of eight years old. It feels like a childhood dream has been realised. Today, my statue will be a part of this prestigious museum and I am vastly excited and honoured! Just the fact that I can bring my babies one day to this museum and they can see their father standing tall amongst so many illustrious and luminous personalities is the most emotional feeling for me. Waxing eloquent is something I have attempted to do for many years now, but being waxed is an altogether different high.”

Congratulations, Karan Johar! Well-deserved!