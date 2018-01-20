Karan Johar unveils the latest poster of Janhvi and Ishaans Dhadak

Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak. The duo is the latest batch of students to be launched by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The director-producer took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil the latest poster of the film.

Judging by the latest poster, Janhvi and Ishaan seem to have hit it off right with their chemistry. The visuals of the image reveal a love story brewing even as bloodshed on the text reveals hostility in the storyline.

The film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak is helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame director Shashank Khaitan. In an interview with PTI he said, “The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts, and style of a love story. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to.”

Karan Johar has been constantly giving updates from the sets of the film. The film went on floors in December and is largely being shot in Udaipur.

The debutants too have been hanging out together a lot, even with each other’s families when they were on a break from their hectic schedule. Ishaan and Janhvi also take to social media often giving fans a glimpse into the shooting schedule of their first film.

With the rescheduling of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s Padman, the release dates of multiple films will see a reshuffle. KJo’s Dhadak was initially slated to release on July 6 but has now been pushed to July 20, two weeks later. As of now, the film is set to have a solo release as there are no other films announced for the month of July yet.