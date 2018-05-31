Karan Johar vs Salman Khan: Who has shelled out the most successful debutants

Salman Khan is launching yet another newbie, and the lucky guy is Zaheer Iqbal, someone Salman has known since the lad’s childhood. This comes in the midst of Karan Johar’s fevered fervor towards his protégé Janhvi Kapoor, whose Dharma debut is due this July. That got us thinking, aren’t these two the biggest Godfathers in Bollywood? Come to think of it, that’s true. While Salman can be credited for Sonakshi Sinha’s takeoff in the industry, Karan can be credited for Alia, Varun and many others. But who amongst the two is the ultimate Godfather, and whose students have garnered the maximum moolah? Let’s find out.

Starting with Salman Khan, he has launched quite a bevy of actors and actresses, but the only successful name amongst the lot, is that of Sonakshi Sinha. However, that too is features because she made her debut with Salman’s blockbuster Dabangg. Post that, her career has been a topsy-turvy one. But apart from Sonakshi, all other Salman proteges have failed to make it big. Be it Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, or even Zareen Khan or Sneha Ullal, all have faded into the oblivion post their debuts. From Hero to Veer, all their debuts have been the biggest duds of all times. Though Zareen can still be seen in the erotica genre, the buzz about the others is bare minimum, if not nil.

Now, Salman is all set to launch his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma along with a newbie Wareena Hussain. Whether Loveratri will work, will depend on many factors. He has also announced the launch of his friend's son Zaheer Iqbal. However, given Salman’s luck in case of his proteges, this seems like a tough task.

Moving over from Salman and coming to Karan Johar, his strike rate in case of proteges has surprisingly much more than that of the Khan superstar. This may also be because Karan is a master strategist who knows how to control and unleash the buzz around his newbies. The way he launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, it was obvious that their careers would go rocketing and that they did. Alia and Varun both have a nearly 100% box office rate and the most in-demand actors of the generation. Even though Sidharth is not cutting it well currently, the lad is surely grabbing good projects. Now, Karan has created a startling buzz around Janhvi Kapoor who will be launched in Dhadak, and has already started sharpening the publicity meter for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Karan is not just a master marketer for the actors whom he launches, but also for the ones who are behind the cameras. Ayan Mukerji, Shashank Khaitan and Punit Malhotra are few of the many names here. While Punit may have tread a stumbling path, both Ayan and Shashank have rung the box office repeatedly for Dharma; be it Ayan’s Wake Up Sid or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Shashank’s two Dulhania movies starring Varun and Alia. We are sure even Punit will hit the Bull’s Eye with Student Of The Year 2.

Coming down to the consensus, we can clearly see that in this race of who is the best Godfather, Karan is the winner. Salman, you may ring the box office entirely on your stardom, but just your faith isn’t doing any wonders for the newbies you pick to produce.