Karan Johar’s babies Yash and Roohi are a tub full of love

Karan Johar keeps sharing some lovely pictures of his kids, Yash and Roohi. He recently Insta’d one more picture of the two and we must say the two kids are super adorable. The picture is just next level cute!

Sibling love!!!!! #roohiyash❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Yash and Roohi are seen sitting in a tub together and the latter is kissing her brother. The picture is just so adorbs and captures the sibling love between the two. Karan’s caption for the picture is perfect. Well, we are sure most of us would be having a picture like this clicked by our parents when we were a kid.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Screaming match!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Karan keeps sharing a lot of videos of Yash and Roohi on Instagram. From them playing with their friend Taimur to the screaming competition the two have, those videos are too cute for words. Though we have seen so many pictures and videos of Yash and Roohi, we simply can’t get enough of them and wait for some more cute pictures of them.

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Talking about Karan’s movies, the filmmaker is riding high on the success of his recent production venture Dhadak. His next release will Simmba which is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.