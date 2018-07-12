Karan Johar’s darling son Yash is a sight to behold as he plays with Varun Dhawan!

Last year in Feb, stylish filmmaker Karan Johar became proud father to twins and named them as Yash and Roohi. Ever since, he has been a doting daddy and pampers them with lots of love and attention.

Even his B-Town buddies can’t seem to get enough of the little ones. And one amongst them happens to be KJo’s student and favourite, Varun Dhawan. Now, Karan has shared a couple of stories on Instagram in which we see Varun Dhawan playing with little Yash and they are twinning in their attires.

He even shared a boomerang video of Yash in a playful mood.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/07/karanjohar_11_7_2018_19_2_49_495.mp4"][/video]

Little Yash is indeed a sight to behold and we of course missed Roohi in the frame this time. Also, we have visibly noticed Varun’s fondness for kids. On Wednesday, he shared the first picture of his newborn niece and his playtime with Yash just proves that the man adores kids a lot.

Meanwhile, workwise, Karan Johar’s home banner Dharma Productions is producing many films that include Dhadak, Drive, Student of the Year 2. Next year, he will be producing Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari, then there is Kalank which has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and he also has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra.