Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memorabilia destroyed

Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 3.36 pm May 01 2019, 3.36 pm

In a shocking turn of events, Karan Johar’s Production Company Dharma Productions’ godown caught fire on Wednesday. The company, which was started by the filmmaker’s father Yash Johar in 1976, suffered a severe loss due to the massive fire that broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon East, Mumbai. It turns out that a number of treasures including memorabilia, books, artefacts, costumes and props from various films that were stored in this godown got destroyed.

According to the sources, “Fire broke out at 18,000 sq ft godown on Tuesday night and it began at 2.30 am on the first floor then engulfed all three floors. Props belonging to films from the 80s till present were stored. Shooting materials for some of their upcoming projects were also kept.” It’s said that some of the materials that were destroyed belonged to the firm’s upcoming projects that include Student Of The Year 2, Drive, Good News, Brahmastra and Takht. Regarding this, we got in touch with SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra. He, however, said that he was unaware of such an incident and is busy with the film.

We also got in touch with the concerned authorities at Dharma but received no response.

Speaking to The Hindu, one of the police authorities investigating the incident, informed, “Investigation is underway to identify the source of the fire. We have disconnected their electric and water supply. Action will be taken if lapses are found.”

Over the years, Dharma has delivered many hits including Kesari, Simmba, among others. Its latest outing was the multi-starrer Kalank. The film, however, failed to draw the movie-goers to the theatres although its opening day collection stood at Rs 21.60 crore at the box office and its worldwide gross as of now is Rs 121.96 crore reportedly.