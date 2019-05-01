  3. Bollywood
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions gets engulfed in fire, props and memorabilia get destroyed

Bollywood

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memorabilia destroyed

A massive fire broke at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown on Wednesday.

back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKalankKaran Johar Dharma ProductionsKesariSimmbaVarun Dhawan
nextAamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

within