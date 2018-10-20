Karan Johar’s Dharma ready to venture into the digital world

The digital platform is getting bigger by the day. Many Bollywood actors are trying their hands at web series’ and Ekta Kapoor as a producer too has made a mark in the digital world with her own app AltBalaji. Few big production houses, the likes of Excel Entertainment and Phantom Films (now dissolved) have produced successful shows on OTT platforms. Now Karan Johar has hinted that he tread into the digital space soon.

In an interview to Livemint, Karan said, “We’re planning to (go digital) next year. It’s going to be a solid digital company — we want to be content providers and creators. We have everything in place already and we’re good to go in a few months.”

A few months ago, Dharma Productions’ sister concern Dharma 2.0 released a short film titled Mission Mars which was directed by actor Imran Khan. We wonder if Karan will be expanding the company and will have more short films and web series produced under Dharma 2.0. Whatever his strategy may be, we’re sure it will be a winning one.

Talking about his movies, Karan is all set to take the director’s chair once again for Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.