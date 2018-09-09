Karan Johar's dream to direct Twinkle Khanna finally gets fulfilled

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are childhood friends. So, when Karan wanted to make his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he wanted his good friend Twinkle to star in it. The movie that made Rani Mukerji a star overnight was actually offered to Twinkle first. Yes, you read it right, Rani’s character in the film, Tina, was originally written for Twinkle. Even the character name was inspired from her as Twinkle’s nickname is Tina. But, the Mela actress rejected the role and eventually it went to Rani. However, Karan’s dream to direct Twinkle Khanna was finally fulfilled recently.

Wanted to direct @mrsfunnybones 20 years ago and finally managed on an ad yesterday! Worked with the gentleman actor @akshaykumar for the first time!!! They are such an incredible couple!!! Thank you!!! ❤️ @DharmaTwoPointO #adlife @punitdmalhotra @apoorvamehta18 @garimaVohra pic.twitter.com/fAoZzcp0K3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2018

Karan took to Twitter to inform everyone that he has directed an advertisement featuring Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He also posted a picture of himself and Twinkle on his Instagram story and wrote that she made him wait for 20 years.

The ad was shot under Dharma 2.0, the section of Dharma Productions that produce ad films.

Well, this was for the first time that Karan also directed Akshay Kumar. The actor has worked in films that were produced by Karan, but this was the first time that the filmmaker helmed him.

While the three have collaborated for an ad, it will be interesting to see a movie directed by Karan and starring Akshay and Twinkle.