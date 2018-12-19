Karan Johar's encounter with a star video bomber is hilarious!

Karan Johar's toodles videos have been a regular affair. After making movies, the second best thing he does is pull other people's legs. Unless you are living under a rock, you would know that he almost bullies his India's Got Talent co-judges Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora into interacting on his fun videos. This time though, there is a special attraction. Who is this man, video-bombing Karan? In fact, WHO is this man, making better faces than Karan, Malaika and Kirron and stealing our attention?

The Simmba team dropped by the sets, as the promotional spree is on. In his usual way, KJO decided to have some fun. But look at this man, desperately trying to get Karan's attention! LOL! Rohit Shetty is so good at it that he could start taking acting more seriously. As much as Karan tried devoting all the limelight to Ranveer and Sara, it went to vain! And dare we lie, we liked it. Maybe that's how a producer and a director treat each other? *Winks*

We also came across a picture of the Simmba squad. Jokes apart, all the power-packed names make for a powerful punch. Ranveer and Sara's chemistry is already being loved and with Rohit Shetty's touches, they will hopefully hit gold. 28th December is the date!