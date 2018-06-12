Karan Johar’s most embarrassing 'motion' pictures story will make you go oh s**t!

Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most powerful producer-directors. Every actor dreams to associating themselves with the star-maker. The master of the trade is also the official gossip boy of B-town as he knows each and every detail of our Bollywood celebs and is updated with the latest gupshup. But it looks like tables have turned and we have a real embarrassing story about Karan.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hai director recently revealed an incident where he openly defecated in Egypt while shooting one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs ‘Sooraj Hua Madham' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. SHOCKED? Yes were we.

In a recent interview to Film Campanion, Karan opened about the episode and said, “So, I got the loosies one day in the middle of Egypt, while we were shooting Sooraj Hua Madham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). I got a bad loose motions attack. And we were in this location where there were these limestone structures and I just had to go behind one of them."

Recalling it as the most embarrassing moment of his life, Kjo further added that there was another person from the crew who faced a similar problem and they both were behind two different limestones. While trying to hide from each other, they both stared at each other in squat position, which was the most embarrassing emotion for him. Karan confessed that it was a very bad attack that he couldn't help himself and the vanity van too was two kilometres away. ​

All we can see is, oh S**t!