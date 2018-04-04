Karan Johar’s next directorial stars Deepika Padukone and they can’t keep calm

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is riding high on the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The actress has worked with some of the best directors in the industry but has never had a chance to share the sets with Karan Johar. But that has changed, well almost. now Deepika joined forces with Karan Johar, but only for an advertisement. Recently, she shot for a high profile advertisement video produced under KJo’s Dharma 2.0. Directed by Karan Johar, the ad features Deepika as the main lead. This is going to be the first ever advertisement directed by Karan Johar. Dharma 2.0 is a sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which only deals with advertisements.

Left profilers! @deepikapadukone 😘❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

The ace filmmaker Punit Malhotra took to Twitter to announce the new collaboration. Karan, too, has shared a selfie with Deepika on his Instagram page. While Deepika and Karan had a gala time in Koffee with Karan, she hasn’t worked under Karan’s direction yet. Perhaps, this project might prompt them to collaborate for a feature film!

Launched a new director at @DharmaTwoPointO today... our very own @karanjohar 😜😜😜 Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot 😃😃👍🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fGRtaZywgz — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) April 3, 2018

On the work front, Deepika has Vishal Bhardwaj’s next on Mumbai mafia queen Sapna Didi in her kitty. However, the film has been delayed as of now owing to co-star Irrfan Khan’s health problems. The veteran actor is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour and is presently undergoing treatment.

Karan, on the other hand, is busy with Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut, Dhadak. The film is the official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. He is also producing Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Karan will also be directing a short story for Netflix’s Lust Stories. The series will also have short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.