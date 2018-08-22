Karan Johar's noble intentions get Twinkle-trolled

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna's friendship goes way back, to the times when the two were in the premises of the same boarding school. The two were joined at the hip and still are. So much so that there was a time when Karan fashioned himself to be in love with Mrs. Funnybones, and she still unabashedly takes his case, on or off the camera. And she did the same, yet again.

Karan has been hosting the show Calling Karan on the radio channel IshqFM, in which he solves the problems of the callers in his quintessential quirky manner. He took to social media to share a snippet for the same, where he explained how ego comes in the way of simple words like Sorry and Thank You. However, the blooper came in the form of Twinkle Khanna who just could not let go of this chance to troll Karan.

My first response and sometimes my last resort, to save many relationsips that were dear to me. A simple sorry. Saying sorry is a bold step so kill that ego, be bold, and say sorry. #callingKaran @ishqfm pic.twitter.com/IjkTVivNSq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 21, 2018

Lol! That's what best friends do; embarrass you in front of a whole lot. But they are sweethearts, nevertheless.

However, this is obviously not the first time Twinkle Khanna had a banter with Karan. Remember when she asked Karan to cast her in the sequel of My Name Is Khan, with a slight twist in the title? Poor Karan, all he did was praise his best friend Tina.

So...@mrsfunnybones you nail it with your words and now your excelling in front of the camera....you go girl!!!! https://t.co/HbKjQQtXnf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 3, 2017

Hmm..Since you are so impressed can I suggest a sequel to My Name is Khan -add 2 alphabets call it My Name is Khanna and cast me :) https://t.co/o4EDFv6CBk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2017

But we have more. Last year, Twinkle made an appearance along with husband and actor Akshay Kumar on Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan, and boy, she launched bomb after bomb at her bestie, so much so that it left Akshay red-faced. We enjoyed to our heart's core, though. Whether it was when she called Karan the other man in her marriage, or when she teased Karan regarding Fawad and even said he should be put in the jail for 377 days, implying at his s*xuality, it was unbelievably hilarious.

Karan's troll fest with Twinkle began in their schooldays. He revealed the same in that episode of Koffee With Karan as to how Twinkle made an escape plan for him, and he was caught by the guard and was publically humiliated in the school assembly, all this while Twinkle laughed.

Quite something, these two. They surely give us BFF goals.