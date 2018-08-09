Karan Johar’s pout goes for a pop but protégé Varun Dhawan finds it cool!

Karan Johar and his pout are inseparable. When the flash goes pop, out comes his pout. And boy, he does that flawlessly, even better than some of the starlets alongside him. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, and others, the charm of all fails in front of his pout.

Bebo!❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Obviously, if such a starry pout goes for a toss, we would be in for a shock. But it happened! Karan's pout went missing and the culprit was celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. He seemed unapologetic though, and Karan, well, he was left speechless, literally.

Lol! But Avinash reacted soon after, and he was quite witty.

And the best one was the comment from Varun Dhawan, Karan's protege. The star who is currently busy with his upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga, commented that he found the picture to be quite 'cool'. Eh?

Coming from Varun, it can be a totally innocent comment without any innuendos, for all we know. After all, he is not known to be a prankster.

Ekta Kapoor too left her two cents on the picture.

Well, the picture may have left Karan Johar speechless, but we are quite stunned. Though we are wondering how that pout would have worked here, magical in monochrome.