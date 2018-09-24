Karan Johar’s son Yash replicates his father’s pose, right to the pointed toes

We love Karan Johar’s Instagram account because it is filled with a heavy dose of drama, fashion and films. On lucky occasions, fans are treated to images of his cute kids Yash and Roohi and today was one of those days. The director-producer posted a picture of Yash on Instagram and we couldn’t help but notice that the little munchkin has perfected his father’s pose.

Still, don’t believe us about Yash copying Karan’s pose? We actually pulled out some pictures of Karan from Instagram and we’re now more sure that Yash does actually have his father’s swag. From the body language to that pose with one leg pointed to the floor, he’s just adorable.

View this post on Instagram Colour block!!! #radio #callingkaran styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 15, 2018 at 2:08am PDT

View this post on Instagram Corporate evenings!!!! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

By the way, Karan was in a mood to show his kids off. He also shared an image of his favourite girls, Alia Bhatt and Roohi, calling them ‘my girls’. It was Karan who launched Alia in Bollywood and the director has always said that Alia is like a daughter to him. This year, the actress even tied a rakhi on Yash on rakshabandhan.

View this post on Instagram My girls!!!!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

Talking about Karan’s movies, he is all set for his next directorial titled Takht. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.