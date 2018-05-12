Karan Johar's students now have solid thrillers to their name

Karan Johar has proved time and again that he’s an able mentor to anyone he takes under his wings. The director-producer introduced Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to the film industry with the 2012 hit Student Of The Year and there has been no stopping these stars. While Alia and Varun have gone on to become superstars, Sidharth is yet to impress the box office as a solo star. Box office collections notwithstanding, all three actors have experimented with the thriller genre and guess what, they’ve excelled at it.

Varun Dhawan has the first mover advantage by virtue of experimenting with the genre before Alia or Sidharth. The star worked in the very successful Badlapur, a film that went on to prove the depth of his skill. The film didn’t just make money for its makers, Varun was hailed for his performance and decision to move outside of romance and comedy roles.

Sidharth experimented with the genre when he did Ittefaq, opposite Sonakshi Sinha. While it did not do well at the box office, it is an acclaimed film. Sidharth was lauded for his role and, again, moving away from his chocolate boy image.

And now with Raazi, Alia has joined the gang too. She plays a spy in this espionage thriller. The actress has received some stellar reviews and by the looks of it, it’s set to be a box office success. Film experts are showering generous dose of praise on Raazi and Alia’s acting. One reviewer even went on to say that Raazi may be the best film of 2018 with another stating that Alia holds the film together.

The three stars can now boast of working for a variety of stories and Karan Johar can show-off his students’ flying colours.