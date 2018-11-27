Karan Johar's take on myths about masculinity makes a lot of sense

Acclaimed journalist Barkha Dutt recently curated a one-day festival called We The Woman, wherein she struck some really important conversations, apart from great artwork being displayed and delicious food being served. But the highlight of the day was probably when Karan Johar joined her for a conversation around 'Myth of Masculinity'.

"Many times I have been a son and a daughter to my mother. And she has chosen whatever part of my personality she needs," Karan said.

Despite hard battles, gender stereotypes aren't a thing of past yet. They show up in various shapes and spares no gender. While objectification of women and typecasting their social roles is a reality, men fall prey to the same preset notions. Masculinity is often falsely defined by conducts and behavioural norms that the society defines on our behalf.

"We put things in boxes for absolutely no reason. We say inappropriate things all the time. Like a girl must wear pink. But my son likes pink, I will let him wear pink. I would not tell my child 'don't cry like a girl ' , if he wants to cry he should cry," Karan added.

He is not only a single parent who is being both a mother and father to his kids, but also someone who has been on the receiving side of trolls for not adhering to the 'usual' sexuality.

More power to you!