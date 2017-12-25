Karan Johars twins, Roohi and Yashs Christmas wishes will light up your Christmas!

On the occasion of Chrristmas, B-town celebrities are leaving no stone un-turned to celebrate. From family vacations, lunches to parties they are going out and out to ring in the festive mood. Director Karan Johar took to social media to wish with his munchkins.

Kjo took to his Instagram page to share a festive-themed photo of Yash and Roohi to wish everyone Merry Christmas. In the photo, Yash is dressed as baby Santa with the costume and cap and looks adorable beyond words and Roohi looks cute as a button in a red, white and green dress with reindeer ears.

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Also, it is the festive season and a time to spread the love and warmth. Keeping with the Christmas spirit, Rani Mukerji turned Santa to these two babies. The actress, a dear friend of Karan Johar gifted them some of the prettiest goodies. It is the twins’ first X’Mas and Rani just wanted to make it all the more special by gifting them toys, a cuddle teddy bear, a cozy seat and more.

Yesterday, December 24, Karan Johar threw a Christmas bash at his residence for all his buddies from Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Angad Bedi and more stars descended to the party, making it the most talked about Christmas do this season.

In a few weeks, the twins will celebrate their first birthday.