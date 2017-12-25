home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Karan Johars twins, Roohi and Yashs Christmas wishes will light up your Christmas!

Karan Johars twins, Roohi and Yashs Christmas wishes will light up your Christmas!

First published: December 25, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Updated: December 25, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

On the occasion of Chrristmas, B-town celebrities are leaving no stone un-turned to celebrate. From family vacations, lunches to parties they are going out and out to ring in the festive mood. Director Karan Johar took to social media to wish with his munchkins.

Kjo took to his Instagram page to share a festive-themed photo of Yash and Roohi to wish everyone Merry Christmas. In the photo, Yash is dressed as baby Santa with the costume and cap and looks adorable beyond words and Roohi looks cute as a button in a red, white and green dress with reindeer ears.

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Also, it is the festive season and a time to spread the love and warmth. Keeping with the Christmas spirit, Rani Mukerji turned Santa to these two babies. The actress, a dear friend of Karan Johar gifted them some of the prettiest goodies. It is the twins’ first X’Mas and Rani just wanted to make it all the more special by gifting them toys, a cuddle teddy bear, a cozy seat and more.

#KaranJohar 's twins #Roohi and #Yash get the prettiest gifts from their Santa #RaniMukerji. How many likes for this sweet gesture? #ChristmasTree #Christmas #Bollywood #CelebsAndChristmas

A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom) on

Yesterday, December 24,  Karan Johar threw a Christmas bash at his residence for all his buddies from Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Angad Bedi and more stars descended to the party, making it the most talked about Christmas do this season.

In a few weeks, the twins will celebrate their first birthday.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Abhishek Bachchan #aishwarya rai bachchan #Alia Bhatt #Amrita Arora Ladakh #Angad Bedi #Aryan Khan #christmas #christmas bash #Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar #karan johar #Lisa Haydon #Malaika Arora Khan #Merry Christmas #Neha Dhupia #Ranbir Kapoor #Rani Mukerji #roohi and yash #Roohi Johar #santa #Shah Rukh Khan #Sonakshi Sinha #twins #Yash Johar

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All