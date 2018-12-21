Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi indulge in sibling love

Karan Johar’s social media account is riddled with images and videos of his twins - Yash and Roohi. Not only that, the proud papa routinely makes the kids do all sorts of kiddie stuff and puts up commentary as well! It is like he has a slot assigned for this purpose on his schedule. And we aren’t complaining! Yash and Roohi playing around and mock fighting is about the cutest thing you’ll see at a time when the internet is flooded with Taimur’s photos.

The newest video shared by the filmmaker has the twins indulging in sibling love and playing on a very colourful mattress. At one point Karan exclaimed, “that’s a bit too much!” Besides the star twins, his video also features Hiroo Johar. This isn’t the first time Karan shared a video of his kids. In fact, he shares his kids’ videos using the hashtag ‘toodles', a series of short videos he routinely shares on Instagram.

Each time Karan shares a video of Yash and Roohi, it gains a lot of attention from his fans. The posts get a lot of comments, all of which in one way or the other compliment the cuties. We hope Karan keeps treating us to his munchkins often.