Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi together are a splash of delight

Children have this beautiful ability to fill you with a sense of serenity. There's a reason we love their presence. Karan Johar's twin children Yash and Roohi together can put a bright smile on your face, no matter how bad your day is going. No wonder we are always awaiting a glimpse of them! We're sure you do the same. On that note, here's one more.

The toddlers are seen sitting on their cycles. Looks like they were enjoying a fun time at play!

In 2017, Karan embraced fatherhood through surrogacy. Since then, his life has been revolving around his kids. He said he was ready for all his other priorities to take a backseat, and that he is more of a mother to his kids than a father.

Just yesterday, we watched a video of Hiroo Johar reading out a story to her grandchildren. That's how a beautiful family looks like!

While he gears up for his upcoming professional ventures including Dhadak, Kalank and Student of the Year 2, Karan is having an equally pleasant time back home!