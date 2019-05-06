Karan Oberoi from A Band Of Boys arrested over rape charges

Onkar Kulkarni May 06 2019, 4.59 pm May 06 2019, 4.59 pm

Popularly known as A Band Of Boys bandmate, Karan Oberoi was arrested on Sunday following a complaint filed against the singer-actor at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. As per reports, he has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in the city. He will be in police custody till May 9. Karan allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her. As per news reports, Karan filmed the entire act and blackmailed the victim of leaking the video if she wouldn’t pay him the demanded money.

As a response to the complaint, Karan was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion). The actor was last seen in Prabal Baruah’s Strawberry Point, where he played the role of a lawyer. Later, he also made a comeback as a singer as he resurrected the defunct band - A Band Of Boys 2.0. The comeback song was called Yuhi Jalne Ko which released last year in June. He was also seen playing an interesting role on the Inside Edge. He is most famous for his part of the famous TV show, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi.

A Band of Boys became quite a sensation in the early 2000s. The pack of five young boys - Karan Oberoi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sherrin Varghese, Siddharth Haldipur and Chaitnya Bhosale doled out hit numbers like Gori, Meri Neend, Nain Katari etc.