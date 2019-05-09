Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hopes to get him out on bail in a day

Onkar Kulkarni May 09 2019, 5.22 pm May 09 2019, 5.22 pm

As per the latest development, the Andheri court has granted 14-days judicial custody to rape accused Karan Oberoi today. A Band Of Boys singer Karan was arrested on May 6 after a fashion designer-cum-healer filed the complaint against Oberoi for rape and extortion. Karan was produced in Andheri Court today and it was his third hearing in the case. He has been sent to judicial custody. Talking about the development, his good friend Pooja Bedi told in.com, “We are happy that he has been given judiciary custody. It is going in the right direction now. He is now moved to the jail. We are going to apply for a bail tomorrow and get him out in a day.”

Pooja says that once the High Court opens in June, they will apply to quash the FIR against Karan. She elaborates, “We will work towards prosecuting the woman for lodging a fake case against Karan. Through the legal route, we will apply to quash the FIR by gathering all evidence and presenting it in front of the judge. With this, we will launch the men’s movement which works at supporting the men who are stuck in such false cases filed by women. Pooja was at the court today, attending Karan’s proceedings. “Karan looked shattered in the court. And why not, he is an innocent man.”

A couple of days ago Pooja called for a press conference at her home in Mumbai. At the event, Karan’s friends addressed the media and showed support for the Inside Edge actor. The former actress has known Karan for 15 years and claims that the alleged victim has plotted the entire sequence to destroy Karan. While talking to the media, she also mentioned that contrary to the complaints where the victim claims to be raped by Karan, she instead asked for sexual favours from. Pooja read out a message sent by the woman to Karan on his What's App, "Karan can we have sex? My body needs it." To which Karan had replied saying, "I am not in the frame of mind right now." Pooja says that the girl met Karan in 2016 on a dating app and now he has faced damage to his reputation and that his family is going through trauma because of such a "false case".