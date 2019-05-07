Karan Oberoi's friend Pooja Bedi claims that victim asked for sexual pleasures and did black magic on him

Onkar Kulkarni May 07 2019, 11.54 pm May 07 2019, 11.54 pm

It was quite a shocking news that broke where Karan Oberoi was put behind the bars for allegedly raping a woman. Following the arrest and the news break, Karan's good friends and a few members from his A Band Of Boys hosted a press conference at Pooja Bedi's house in Mumbai. The former actress has known Karan for 15 years and claims that the victim has plotted the entire sequence to destroy Karan. While talking to the media, she also mentioned that contrary to the complaints where the victim claims to be raped by Karan, she instead asked for sexual favours from Karan.

Pooja reads out a message sent by the woman to Karan on his WhatsApp, "Karan can we have sex? My body needs it." To which Karan would deny saying, "I am not in the frame of mind right now." Pooja says that the girl met Karan in 2016 on a dating app and now he has faced damage to his reputation and that his family is going through trauma because of such a "false case". "Law has been misused here. Because of such women the real women who are actually in trouble don't get the attention," adds Pooja. She also adds that the girl was harassing Karan so much that he filed a complaint against her. He also asked his building's security to not let her in, his building premises. The full message can be read in the picture above which is a copy of the message which in.com procured from Karan's lawyer.

At the press conference it was also mentioned that the victim would do black magic using voodoo dolls on Karan. Karan's sister Bani Oberoi said, "It's a case of one-sided affair. I told the girl to not to force a man, if he really liked her, he would be with her. However she used to threaten me."