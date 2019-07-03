If there's one sister duo from Bollywood that we seriously adore, then it's without a doubt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together, the two share quite a camaraderie. Whenever we spot the two, the duo always flashes siblings goals. Even their children share a great rapport with another and are often accompanied by the two beauties. On Wednesday, a picture of Lolo and Bebo went viral. The picture in question is a throwback photo from 2003.
The photo is from Karisma Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. Clad in ethnic wear, the Kapoor sisters look young and gorgeous in the frame. While Karisma is seen an orange lehenga-choli combo, Kareena, on the other hand, looks fiery in red coloured desi attire. The picture was shared by mehendi artist Veena Nagda on her IG. Not to miss, Bebo's coloured hairdo and how she looked completely different back then.
Have a look at the photo featuring Karisma and Kareena below:
Back in 2003, Karisma Kapoor's wedding with Sunjay Kapur was much in news. However, their marriage did not work out and the couple got divorced in 2016. Lolo and Sunjay have moved on their respective lives and also have two children, Samaira and Kiaan.
From quite a while, there have been reports that something's cooking between Karisma and businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. However, her father Randhir rubbished the reports at the time and had said, "There's no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that's her only plan right now."