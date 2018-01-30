Kareena does not take success and failure seriously

Veteran Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a long Bollywood career spanning 15 years. She has seen a lot of ups and downs but the actress reportedly said that it is her love for acting is what keeps her going. Kareena feels that the fact that she’s getting the chance to do whatever work she chooses is her biggest achievement.

“I’ve never taken my success and my failure too seriously. I’m fine with it all. If the movie is a success then great, if it’s not that’s also fine. I just love my job. The idea is in doing something that I love the most and that’s acting and it is more important than success or failure. Most people don’t get the opportunity to enjoy their job but I do and that is my achievement,” said Kareena.

Post giving birth to her son Taimur two years ago in December, Kareena went on a maternity leave. Taimur is already a star kid and the paps can hardly keep their cameras away from him. However his mum has other ideas. Kareena wants him to have normal childhood and not get looked at as a star kid. “I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” Kareena said.

Kareena is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film titled Veere Di Wedding where she stars alongside Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.​ The film is being co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi