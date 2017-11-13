home/ entertainment/ bollywood
You cannot miss Kareena Kapoor's goofy expressions as Veere Di Wedding team wraps Phuket schedule

You cannot miss Kareena Kapoor's goofy expressions as Veere Di Wedding team wraps Phuket schedule

First published: November 13, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Updated: November 13, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Ever since Veere Di Wedding was announced, audiences wants to get their hand on anything and everything concerning the film. As the team wraps their Phuket schedule, Rhea Kapoor shared a post on social networking site Instagram, "Almost at the finish line!!!! That's a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18!," She also posted a picture showing us the goofy side of Kareena Kapoor.  While we had a laugh when we saw the picture, hope you do too. Check out the picture here...

Almost at the finish line!!!! That's a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18!

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Both Sonam and Rhea have been active on Instagram. They kept their fans excited by sharing stories from Phuket.

Bye @amanpuri our kaftans and coconut cravings will miss you. @sonamkapoor in our @wearerheson kaftan from #relaxistan ☀️

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

The film is set to hit the theatres on T May 23, 2018.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #film #friends #goofy #Kareena Kapoor #movie #Rhea Kapoor #Shikha Talsania #Sonam Kapoor #Swara Bhaskar #veere di wedding #Wrap

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All