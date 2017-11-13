You cannot miss Kareena Kapoor's goofy expressions as Veere Di Wedding team wraps Phuket schedule

Ever since Veere Di Wedding was announced, audiences wants to get their hand on anything and everything concerning the film. As the team wraps their Phuket schedule, Rhea Kapoor shared a post on social networking site Instagram, "Almost at the finish line!!!! That's a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18!," She also posted a picture showing us the goofy side of Kareena Kapoor. While we had a laugh when we saw the picture, hope you do too. Check out the picture here...

Almost at the finish line!!!! That's a wrap on Phuket! @vdwthefilm see you MAY 18! A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Both Sonam and Rhea have been active on Instagram. They kept their fans excited by sharing stories from Phuket.

Bye @amanpuri our kaftans and coconut cravings will miss you. @sonamkapoor in our @wearerheson kaftan from #relaxistan ☀️ A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

The film is set to hit the theatres on T May 23, 2018.