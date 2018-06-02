Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar roped in for Karan Johar's next?

The Gabbar Is Back couple, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, have joined hands once again and this time for Karan Johar. If reports are to be believed then the two stars might feature in a film soon which will be produced under Karan Johar's banner. The same film for which Janhvi Kapoor supposedly came on-board recently.

"The makers have roped in Akshay Kumar to play the male lead. The story is about two couples and they were looking for a senior actor opposite Bebo. Akshay was their first choice and he loved the script. He discussed the film with Karan, and the modalities were worked out immediately," sources revealed to DNA.

"When Karan told Bebo they were casting Akshay opposite her, she was extremely happy. Both of them have been great friends and their reunion on screen was only a matter of time," the source added.

Kareena and Akshay have done many films together like Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz, Bewafaa and others.

Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement, we have some information over the story of the film. It is said to revolve around two couples, who are trying to have a baby. DNA further reports that the film will be a unique take on love and relationship and will also feature another couple.