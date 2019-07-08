Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 12.35 pm July 08 2019, 12.35 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are currently shooting in London for their respective movies. The duo took the opportunity to take some time off from their busy schedules and spend some family time together. A video has recently surfaced on the internet and the Pataudi family seems to be having a good time. While Kareena is seen obliging her fans with a picture, baby Taimur is the one who looks the most ecstatic as he runs to Papa Saif.

After clicking with her little fans, Kareena immediately turns to her little munchkin. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium and will be seen playing the role of a cop named Naina. The movie will mark Kareena's first collaboration with Irrfan Khan. Pictures from her look have been doing rounds on the internet lately and by the face of it, she appears to be fierce and bold. Although her role will be a small one, she has taken the opportunity as an artist open to learning. The movie is slated to release on April 25, 2020.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is busy with his upcoming next Jawani Janeman, which is a father-daughter story. The movie also marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The movie is slated to release on November 29 and will also star Tabu.

Meanwhile, another star from Pataudi fam, Sara too is enjoying a vacation in London with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Aaj Kal and had shared the pictures from the sets on her social media.