Soheib Ahsan June 14 2019, 6.03 pm June 14 2019, 6.03 pm

Actor Saif Ali Khan is not short of films in which he will be working on. His most recent work, Laal Kaptaan will be releasing in September this year. And then he has Sacred Games 2 in his kitty. Other than these he will also be working on Jawani Jaaneman, Taanaji: the Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. In Taanaji, the actor will be appearing alongside married couple Ajay and Kajol Devgn. These films will be released this year and early next year. With so many projects lined up, the actor and producer finds it difficult to spend time with his family. He expressed his guilt over the matter for not being able to give adequate time to his son.

Well at the moment he is on hiatus making up for it while he strolls through the markets of London with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. He was recently spotted in an Instagram post captured by a fan. He was seen walking with his wife while carrying Taimur on his shoulders. Taimur can be seen wearing a hoodie as the couple walk on a drenched pavement. The couple is sporting thick woollen clothes with sports shoes.

Considering the handful of projects he has been working on, the actor seems to be enjoying a well-deserved and much-needed vacation. Once he returns, he may find his hands full again with the line of projects that he already has and may find it difficult to balance work and personal life as has been his biggest problem.