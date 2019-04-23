Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London getaway, pictures inside

Divya Ramnani April 23 2019, 3.46 pm April 23 2019, 3.46 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make for the ultimate girl squad in Bollywood. The two of them never leave an opportunity to spend some quality time with each other. From sweating it out at the gym to vacationing amid some of the most serene locales, these stunners have simply been inseparable. It was only recently that we spotted them partying their heart out at Amrita Arora’s residence. Well, call it one spontaneous besties outing or a pre-planned trip, but the duo was recently spotted in London.

In a set of pictures that have gone viral on the internet, both Bebo and Amu are serving us with the perfect vacay goals. Well, for the fashionistas that these ladies are, both of them looked super chic at the same time classy. Kareena was sporting a black camisole and loose blue denim, she amped her look with a stylish black jacket. Amrita, on the other side, was twinning with her BFF, however, she was wearing ripped jeans. Well, have a look at these pictures and they are sure to make you plan a trip with your best buddies!

The two were accompanied by Kareena’s manager, Poonam Damania. Going by the pictures, it looked like the divas were heading for lunch as they took a stroll on the streets of London. Why was Malaika Arora missing though? We are sure these ladies too missed her presence!

View this post on Instagram Girls in London ♥️💋😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Kareena_kapoor_khan (@kareena_kapoor_khan_forever) on Apr 22, 2019 at 8:07am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting for Good News, helmed by Raj Mehta. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will be also be seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and in Karan Johar’s Takht, which co-stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.