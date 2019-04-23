  3. Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are making the best out of their London getaway, pictures inside

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London getaway, pictures inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are hitting the streets of London in style.

back
Amrita AroraAngrezi MediumBollywoodEntertainmentGood NewsKareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan in LondonlondonMalaika AroraTakht
nextDisha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on social media

within