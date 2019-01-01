Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan walk into 2019 stylishly!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make for one of the most ravishing couples of B-town. Any doubts? They now have Taimur, who adds a big dash of cuteness to all their appearances. On Tuesday, tinsel town rang the new year in style, in their favourite places with the people they love. Kareena and Saif had an envious celebration. They welcomed 2019 in Switzerland in style. Kareena, who never fails to turn heads, took her glamour quotient a few notches higher!

We spotted Saif sporting a suave look, in his off-white coat, an off-white shirt, black pants, and a tiny, black bow. Kareena, on the other hand, almost turned into a style goddess as she slipped into a shimmery blue, thigh-high slit gown. She kept it minimal with her open wavy hair and a pair of earrings. Now that's how you walk into a brand new year! Little Taimur was no less. He wore a red and blue check shirt, grey pants and a black half sleeve sweater over his shirt. Check out the photos.

View this post on Instagram #kareenakapoorkhan #saifalikhan 😍😍😍 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:22pm PST

Kareena will be next seen in the multi-starrer Takht. She has also had a successful debut as an RJ and her show What Women Want is going great guns. Saif, on the other hand, is reportedly roped in for Ajay Devgn's Tanaji as an antagonist. They totally earned the new year break!