Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are star crossed lovers but why?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is unstoppable. After her pregnancy, she came back with a bang with Veere Di Wedding and will be next seen in Takht. But even the biggest of actors have a wishlist that's yet to be fully filled. For Kareena, it's a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Maybe a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But for that, Taimur has to be at least 10 years old because I can't leave him before that. That's the joke between Sanjay and me that we are star-crossed lovers," she told DNA when asked one thing that she wants but hasn't got yet.

The duo almost worked together in two hugely successful films, but at the end moment, something or the other didn't work out. Take Bajirao Mastani for example. Bhansali was planning his magnum opus for nearly two decades and in 2000, a poster of the same was even shot, featuring Kareena and Salman Khan. But the film never took off and Kareena reportedly walked out. Later, Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ram Leela was also offered to her but she turned it down.

It's a long wait before Taimur turns 10. But if the collaboration really happens, it will be worth the wait. What do you say?