Kareena Kapoor Khan blasts feminists for trolling her, says she doesn't believe in 'isms

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked the hornet’s nest when at a recent promotional event for Veere Di Wedding, the actress went ahead and stated that she is not a feminist. Kareena said and we quote, “I believe in equality but I wouldn't say I am a feminist.” Feminists across the country tore into her for being ignorant of the term. Seems like the begum has had enough. She has replied and has blasted everyone for criticising her take on gender equality.

Kareena opened up on the same in a conversation with Hindustan Times. “What was wrong in the feminism statement? I'd still say that I believe in equality and there's nothing wrong in it,” she said.

“Most people think that feminism means male bashing and it makes women superior. That's what they've always meant, otherwise why would they be fighting on Twitter every time. However, I would also like to add, that in a way, I am a bit of a feminist but I am a feminist in the right way,” she added.

“I'm not trying to say that men are lesser, because they are not. I believe it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. But then, main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism,” Kareena added.

She surmised by saying, “It's fine. It doesn't matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. If you don't have support from a man and vice versa, it would be difficult to have a family. I don't want to get associated with any ‘isms'. I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?”

We do get Kareena’s sentiments and that her heart is at the right place as far as gender equality is concerned. But babe, feminism does mean what all you said. Then what’s the confusion?