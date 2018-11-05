Kareena Kapoor Khan crushes the charts in the latest Vogue cover

Darshana Devi April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s impeccable fashion sense makes her score high on our fashion meter. It’s her poised and elegant looks combined with the bold and confident demeanour that makes her stand out from the rest and turn heads every time she steps out. And she’s done it again. Kareena appears on the cover of Vogue magazine for its November edition and boy, she’s on fire. Taimur’s mother is raising the temperature in her hot outfits and we must admit, the pictures will make your heart’s skip a beat!

The first picture shared by the magazine’s official Instagram handle features the actor donning a red-hot cut-out dress and looking stunningly ravishing.

It is followed by a monochrome image featuring the actor in a woollen jacket. With the messy hair and that gaze to kill, she is such a stunner!

In another picture, the Begum of Bollywood can be seen in a light green long shrug with a printed crop top.

The latest picture is sure to blow your mind away! The picture has her looking ridiculously hot in a pair of high-waisted bell bottom pants teamed with a bralet and boy oh boy, we just can’t stop staring! The Veere Di Wedding star can be seen flaunting her chiselled body and we can’t help but die to have that figure!

How do you manage to look marvellous in every outfit, Bebo?