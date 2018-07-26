Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't kiss Saif Ali Khan anymore - here's why

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one the most loved couples. The two are madly in love with each other. But a recent revelation by Saif will leave you surprised and wonder if all’s well between Saif and Kareena. The actor recently revealed that his wife has stopped kissing him.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Saif surprised the world when he revealed why his beloved wife Kareena no longer kisses him. And the reason is Saif’s beard. Saif had to grow his facial hair for the character he played in Sacred Games. But that discouraged Kareena and his son Taimur from kissing him on the cheek.

“Even my friends outside of the country have started to ask me if I had become a ‘hippe’. Even Taimur only kisses my hand these days, if I ask him to kiss my face, he just tilts his head on my cheek and that’s all I get, and the same scenario happens with my wife as well”. Aww, isn’t that a cute revelation?

So there is no trouble in Saif and Kareena’s paradise. Incidentally, Saif is working on a project which requires him to grow his facial hair even more and wear dreadlocks extensions on his hair. The actor revealed that he is playing a Naga Sadhu in his next film.

Saif received rave reviews from audiences not just in India but globally for his work in Sacred Games. He will start shooting for the second season of the show soon.