Kareena Kapoor Khan: every day to click Taimur's pictures is not right, he is barely 18 months old

Veere Di Wedding is Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film post pregnancy. She has lost every ounce of extra fat and looks no less than ravishing now. Even in VDW, Kareena had a presence so bright, it could take the limelight away from anyone else. However, her little baby Taimur Ali Khan has become an internet sensation too! May be because the paparazzi are always chasing him, the charming kid is very camera friendly these days.

But to have a child being chased by the photographers might not be a very pleasing experience for the parents!

"I think every day to click his pictures is not right as he is barely 18 months old and he needs to have his space to grow up in a healthy atmosphere. There is nothing that I can do about it as this is the day and age we live in," Kareena told ETimes, during an interview.

"His parents will give him the grounding and the kind of nurturing he wants. We are hopeful that he is going to have a normal upbringing. Saif and I will do our best for him," she added.

Given that Saif and Kareena themselves are star kids but have grown up absolutely humble, we are sure the same will happen with Taimur tooa!