Kareena Kapoor Khan EXCLUSIVE: Bebo turns fashion godmother for 'friend' Sara Ali Khan

We all know that few can match up to the style quotient of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Be it the Size Zero or flaunting her baby bump, the actress is known to be a trendsetter. A style icon who can make even the gym look glamorous with her designer glares, basic Tees and of course the track pants. She is always well-dressed, and her style game is on point consistently. Any newbie actress would love Kareena to become her fairy godmother and turn her into the belle of the ball and Sara Ali Khan is one such person. A day ago both actresses made a fashion statement when they stepped out in basic white, printed Tees, thus setting up some cool fashion goals for their fans. While Kareena wore her Elton John Gucci Tee (Rs38,000 only), over a pair of black tights, open hair and over-sized shades to the gym, Sara sported a ponytail, a tiger-printed, white Tee over a pair of blue denims and white sneakers at the airport. in.co can now reveal that Kareena has been grooming and personally mentoring Sara in her style and fashion wear.

Says a source, “Apparently, Kareena has been taking personal interest and care in Sara’s food, clothes, makeup and styling. It’s Sara’s debut year and Sara, Saif and Sara’s mother Amrita want the young actress to look her gorgeous best and who better than Kareena to mentor Sara in fashion being a style icon herself? The whole family is very happy that Kareena has taken Sara under her wings as she has two important releases one after the other this year. So everything that Sara does is being approved by Kareena - from photo shoots to red carpet and gym looks. For every photoshoot, Sara’s team has been instructed to send the pictures immediately on phone and laptop to Kareena who takes the final call.

"Kareena is also finalising a permanent crew for Sara, one that will take care of all her hair and makeup. Various artists, including Kareena’s favourite Pompy Hans, are being considered but nobody has been finalized as yet because Kareena wants the best for Sara. Someone who will handle her hair and makeup perfectly and be there for her. Sara is very lucky to have such a team looking after her and making sure that she looks her best always. With Manish Malhotra designing her clothes, Kareena grooming her to look perfect and filmmaker and style icon, Karan Johar, producing Sara’s second film, Simmba. She can’t have it any better than this.”

Sara and Kareena have always shared a good rapport. The newbie has always said that she is in awe of Kareena Kapoor’s professionalism and the amazing way she carries herself. Only recently Sara said in a press conference that she would want to imbibe Kareena’s professionalism as she has always looked up to her as an actress. On Koffee With Karan, when Sara was asked about the equation she shares with Kareena, she had said, “You know I feel that everyone has been very clear with me vis-a-vis the equations. It's never been confusing. Kareena herself was saying and she still says that, ‘Look, you have a mother and you have a great mother at that and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ Kareena has also praised Sara. When she was asked recently at the Gold Rose Awards what she feels about Sara's debut performance, she has said that she was sure that Sara’s debut film Kedarnath would be a super hit and irrespective of that, Sara is a born star.