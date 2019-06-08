Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 6.59 pm June 08 2019, 6.59 pm

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are a power couple and there's no doubt about it. While the two might be very busy when it comes to their professional commitments, they do make sure that it does not affect their family time. It was only a few days ago when Saifeena along with their munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan headed abroad for a family vacay. Thanks to the internet, we also saw some splendid pictures of the trio from their vacation straight from Tuscany. And the latest one featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is blissful.

In a picture shared by Kareena Kapoor’s manager - Poonam Damania - on her Instagram account, we get to see a close-up view of Bebo. Spilling hotness, Kareena looks damn gorgeous. It's a sunkissed picture of Kareena Kapoor in a floral outfit. While the charm of Kareena is unmatchable in the picture, a few IG users felt that Bebo looks old in the same. Many users attacked Kareena saying she looks too old in the picture. Common guys, she is 38, a mother of one and still looks alluring from tip to toe.

Have a look at the latest picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

View this post on Instagram Sunkissed in Tuscany 😍😍😍 missing you Bebo 💕💕 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:09am PDT

Read a few comments below:

Earlier, a few pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur posing with their fans in London had gone viral. In one of the pictures, baby Taimur was seated on Saif’s shoulders as they struck a pose with fans. Another picture had Kareena with her well-wishers. Well, like always, baby Taimur stole the thunder with his adorable expressions.

View this post on Instagram Tums 👀👀👀 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jun 1, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT