Kareena Kapoor Khan has a funny reply to a troll saying 'Taimur Ali Khan is dying of hunger'

Bollywood celebs are always under the scanner. And on social media, they have to deal with trolls. While some are funny, some of them are really nasty. Most of the celebs on social media like Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others give it back, but then there are some celebs who get targetted even though they are not on any social media platform. One of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who is discussed a lot by netizens. We won’t be wrong if we say that our day seems to be incomplete if we don’t see his picture. At the same time, meme machines do get really mean over Taimur and his parents.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan came on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch and the actor was reading out such comments to Kareena. One of the comments was about Taimur. The comment read, “Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger).” To which Kareena replied, “But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (But the poor guy is not dying hungry. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat).”

Another comment was that the nation will get tired of Taimur’s cuteness soon, to which the actress replied, “I completely agree that the nation will get tired and we are hoping that one day the nation gets tired. I think the grounding factor starts at home with the parents and that is what we are going to be very aware of. Right now everybody is reacting because he is our child. What we have to tell him is that he has to go out and achieve something of his life and then he will be a star. Right now he is not a star in our eyes. He is our child in our eyes.”

Well, we wonder if the nation will ever get tired of seeing Taimur's pictures.