Kareena Kapoor Khan has ‘Guts’, has a secret WhatsApp group to discuss fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ruling everyone's heart these days. Right from her supreme sartorial picks to making fans go gaga over her recent radio show What Women Want, this Kapoor babe is on the right track. But apart from being the stylish diva that she is, Bebo is one carefree person and does not worry about being judged. We've got our hands on a promo video of Kareena from her radio talk show which sees her revealing the name of a WhatsApp group where she and her industry friends judge people on the basis of their dressing.

GUTS, that's the name of the WhatsApp group! Bebo spilled beans on how she and her friends discuss 'who wore what' on the same group. She further elaborates that this is the beauty of friendship where without any filter one can just talk about anything and everything. Well, Kareena we are so curious to watch the full episode and know more on this fashion policing group.

While no doubt, Kareena is a fashionista, but the question here is that who all are part of this WhatsApp group? Random guessing here, we do feel that her BFF Karan Johar is part of this style critic group, as we all know how obsessed the filmmaker is with all things branded. Right, Bebo?

