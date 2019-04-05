Kareena Kapoor Khan: Idea of an actress making a comeback is derogatory to women

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 7.03 pm April 05 2019, 7.03 pm

She was barely 20 when she made her Bollywood debut. At 38, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actors Bollywood has produced. She's also one of the most prominent celebrity endorsers of the country, of course apart from being a hands-on mother to son Taimur, who has already become an internet sensation. Her last release Veere Di Wedding, which was also her first film after Taimur's birth, was being touted as a 'comeback', a term she doesn't agree with.

“When VDW was releasing, everyone tagged it as a comeback but I don’t think I really went anywhere; I just gave birth. And this idea of saying that an actress has made a comeback is quite derogatory to women because giving birth doesn’t mean that one has to take a sabbatical. It’s the most natural and beautiful thing to happen,” she said during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

While it is true that a performer like her doesn't really disappear (even if they go for a year or two without a release), can it be denied that the popular perception still suggests marriage or motherhood could prove to be sabotage for a female actor's career?

“It’s very sad if people still think that way, but films like VDW, and actresses doing different parts like how Deepika [Padukone] is right now — it’s about taking up brave roles and having the courage to do it. And I think I’m probably the only actress to be lucky to have struck a balance as I am working with Akshay now and teaming up with Karan again," Kareena answered.

The actor will be next seen in Good News, a family drama. Paired opposite Akshay Kumar, she will be playing a woman who is trying hard to conceive a baby. The film, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is slated to release on 6th September 2019.