Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is close to nearing her third decade in the film industry, is among one of the most desirable actors, even today. Bebo, as we fondly call her, has done a streak of diverse and some of the most memorable roles, hence proving her mettle as one spectacular actor. However, if there’s something that Kareena is yet to experiment with, it’s playing dual roles on the silver screen. Well, spilling some bills on the same, the Omkara actor revealed she is ‘dying to do a double role’ and much more.
Kareena, who is currently judging the ongoing season of Dance India Dance, confessed that she has watched Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz around 35 times and that she wishes to play a similar role. However, she never got the opportunity. The Tashan actor was quoted as saying, “I’ve always wanted to do a film where I could play twins like Seeta Aur Geeta or Chaalbaaz. But I have not been offered a double role ever, which is quite strange. I’m dying to do one.”
Dear filmmakers, are you all listening?
Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Dance India Dance:
Meanwhile, the stunner is currently tied up with several interesting projects. Bebo's upcoming releases include Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Other than that, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. Last, but not the least, Kareena will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of 1994's iconic film, Forest Grump.