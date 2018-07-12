Kareena Kapoor Khan is SHOCKED with the dating speed of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are riding the rooster of love pretty fast. Forget the chat mangni pat byah, chat dating pat report seems to be the mantra for the two, who seem totally smitten with each other. And here comes in another gossip queen of the Kapoor khandaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apparently, the dating speed of Ranbir and Alia has shocked her as well!

If reports are to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan was aware of the couple’s interest and fondness for each other. But, even she was mighty surprised at the speed with which the two were going. Come to think of it, Ranbir never spoke about his relationships in public, be it Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. But he went all chitty chatty in case of Alia. If we were shocked, naturally Kareena as the sister was bamboozled too, for this little piece of info escaped her attention, despite being a family matter!

Kareena, Ranbir and Karan form a deadly trio of gossip, as revealed on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan’s latest season. But looks like Ranbir managed to hide this detail of his life from his cousin. No wonder she was shocked.

Not just in real life, Ranbir and Alia are all set to team up for the first time on the silver screen as well. It will be for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.