Kareena Kapoor Khan is threatened by son Taimur's popularity and rightly so!

The Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan recently graced the cover of the November edition of Vogue and took the glam quotient to new highs. Pictures put up by the official handle of the magazine featuring the actor donning sizzling outfits make her look ridiculously stunning! But the real dope is in the cover interview. The 38-year-old spoke her heart out and made some interesting revelations.

On Taimur

The actor is very much aware of the nation’s obsession with Taimur Ali Khan.

“I hate it, but what can we do but ignore it?” she sighs. “We (She and Saif) both believe that children are a product of their parents and their surroundings, and at home, we plan to keep it as normal as possible. That will be his foundation,” she said.

But did you know that Taimur’s massive popularity is beginning to threaten the B-Town beauty? Yup, that’s right! Kareena feels that no matter where she goes, whether it’s from a restaurant server or a passerby, Taimur is the focus.

“It’s like I’m forgotten! Is Taimur here? Is Taimur coming? What is Taimur doing?” she said.

She went on to say that both she and Saif consciously plan their work schedules to spend enough time with Taimur.

“My lifestyle has changed, and I do prefer to start a little later so I get the mornings with him,” said the star. She also added that she has decided to focus on only two projects a year.

When quizzed about Poo - the most loved character played by her on screen, she revealed, “I remember asking Karan, ‘With Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, what am I going to do in this movie?’. And he promised me that I would thank him for the rest of his life for giving me Poo. Which is exactly what happened.”

On her career

“I wanted to be a mother, but at the same time I was not ready to give up my entire life. It’s important that Taimur sees a woman who comes home after a hard day’s work and is happy. Also, let’s be honest, women are better at multitasking!” she shared.

We couldn’t agree more with Taimur’s mum!