Kareena Kapoor Khan looks smashing in this latest photoshoot

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is making temperatures soar in her latest photo shoot. Bebo’s gelled hair and strong smokey eyes is making her look absolutely hot. Popular fashion magazine Vogue shared a few images of the actress from the latest photo shoot and it’s nothing but sizzling. Bebo is slaying and how!

From bikinis to signature gowns, the actress is adding pop and crackle to the fashion magazine’s January issue. Kareena’s well worked-out body is on display as she sports some sexy beachwear. Images of the yummy mummy are driving her fans crazy.

The Begum is currently holidaying in Switzerland with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from spending time with family, she is also prepping up for her comeback, Veere Di Wedding. The film has been in the news ever since the posters teased fans. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and is a film about four girlfriends who get together for Kareena’s wedding in the film. It is interesting to note that Kareena will be seen romancing none other than Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame.