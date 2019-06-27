Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 12.53 pm June 27 2019, 12.53 pm

The ICC Cricket World Cup is on but Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to head back home on Thursday as she returned home from London. Kareena, accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, not only enjoyed a few WC matches but also had a grand fam-jam!

In London, Kareena was joined by sister Karisma Kapoor, who celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday, and mother Babita Kapoor

We also saw pictures of the actor chilling with the family and spending quality time with them before she returned to her hectic schedule.