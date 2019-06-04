Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 12.19 am June 04 2019, 12.19 am

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had Veere Di Wedding as her last outing and is soon to be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News. However, with two of her family members, husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor stepping into the web world, many wondered what’s keeping the actor away from making her digital debut. Well, that might take some time and till then, we can at least witness her ruling the silver screens as she is soon to make her stunning debut on TV with popular reality show Dance India Dance (season 7).

When an entertainment portal quizzed her about her debut on TV, the actor raised the issue of how television is looked down upon and called it ‘sad’. "Absolutely, I think it is very sad that people continuously say that 'oh why you are doing TV?' but big screen actors do come on TV. Today, I mean you are watching Netflix, Amazon. You are watching shows which are in Hindi languages. What is the big deal? I mean, you have actors from Meryl Streep to Saif Ali Khan, to Shefali Shah, the whole world, everybody, Benedict Cumberbatch, we have so many great actors on TV,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meanwhile, she kickstarted shooting for the show just a few days ago and is reportedly one of the highest TV celebrity judges. The show will be going on air in July 2019.