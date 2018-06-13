Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur: I don’t carry him at airports does not mean I don’t spend time with my son

While many actresses prefer taking a long break post their pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan was back on the sets within months after giving birth to Taimur as she kickstarted the shooting of her film Veere Di Wedding. Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, the actress was asked if she feels guilty to not be able to spend time with Taimur like other new mothers do. And well, Kareena’s answer to this question was savage.

The actress said, “My time with my son, because it’s not on social media or no one knows about it, does not need to be told. Just because I don’t put a picture with him or I don’t carry him at airports does not mean I don’t spend time with my son. I believe in quality over quantity and what my time and my bond is with my son, I don’t need to announce it to the world. Are we saying that mothers who work don’t spend time with their children? It’s not like that.”

When she was asked if her priorities towards work has changed as she wants to spend more time with Taimur, the actress said, “Of course they have! I have a son, a family and responsibility on my shoulders, so I will choose to do one film at a time because I need time for them. And since it’s just one, I’d want to do something good and interesting and it’ll be the one I choose rather than doing something for a friend or anything.”

Talking about Kareena’s comeback movie Veere Di Wedding, the film has turned out to be a super hit at the box office. There are reports that Kareena will be seen in a Karan Johar production which will have Akshay Kumar opposite her. It is also said that she is being considered for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Salute. But, the official announcement of her next is yet to be made.