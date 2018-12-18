Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan rebuffs reports of reviving Poo in a web series Darshana Devi December 17 2018, 6.44 pm December 17 2018, 6.44 pm

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has successfully completed nearly 2 decades in the industry and needs no introduction. After taking a short sabbatical, the stunner made her comeback with Veere Di Wedding which was a colossal success. Adding another feather to her cap, Bebo also turned RJ for her radio show What Women Want. However, nothing can beat her iconic character - Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Talking about her character, we recently heard that she’s reviving it for an upcoming web series. However, it was only a rumour.

What we heard earlier was that Kareena will return as Poo and will play a woman in her mid-30s on the digital platform. To our disappointment, she recently put an end to all the speculations and cleared the air. She maintains that she has not been approached for any such web show. DNA quoted her saying, “There’s no truth to it. At least, I have not been approached for it. But, yes, Poo is still one of the most favourite characters in Bollywood and that makes me happy."

She did mention that she is ready to step into the web world if she comes across anything exciting. Kareena has earlier mentioned that she is ready to take up a web series if it’s as ‘wonderful’ as her husband Saif Ali Khan’s Sacred Games.

Meanwhile, Bebo is yet to begin her shooting for her upcoming Good News, which pairs her opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in her books.