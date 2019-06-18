Priyanka Kaul June 18 2019, 6.38 pm June 18 2019, 6.38 pm

We had recently spotted Saif Ali Khan in London during the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan match. The actor was with Alaia F, who is all set to make her debut with the actor in Jawani Janeman. Now, reports are hinting that the movie might see wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan in a cameo. According to sources, her character’s special appearance will be either of his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

If the reports are true, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space after four years. The duo was last seen together in Happy Ending. Incidentally, that too had Kareena in a cameo. The movie is about a father and daughter and will see Alaia, actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter, playing Saif’s daughter. Pooja had also gone on her Twitter to share a picture of her daughter with Saif from the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan to wish her for the new journey.

My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman . He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6oez34wRXQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has a lot of movies in his kitty. He will be seen playing Kartik Aryan’s father in the movie Aaj Kal, also starring daughter Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, there were speculations of him playing Sara’s father, but the air has been cleared now. His other project includes Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Ajay Devgn. Saif will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Fatima Sana Shaikh for the first time in Bhoot police which will be a horror-comedy.

Saif Ali Khan has co-produced this movie under his new production house Black Knight Films with jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is shooting for the Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are enjoying their time in London.