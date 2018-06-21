Kareena Kapoor Khan to THIS film with Shah Rukh Khan, but she has a condition

Kareena Kapoor Khan creates headlines, every step of the way. The lady who stunned one and all with her maternity outfits, has been in the news for her successful comeback venture Veere Di Wedding. And now, she is in the news for she is going to be a part of another big venture, where she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan!

We are talking about the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma in which SRK stars in the titular role. After numerous names doing the rounds, rumour has it that Kareena has been shortlisted for the same. But if you thought Bebo would come easy, you are a tad wrong. She has a condition, and a valid one.

If sources are to be believed, Kareena will come on board only if she is offered a meaty role in the film opposite SRK.

Well, that’s a reasonable request. After all, in all their movies, Khans are notorious of hogging all the limelight, leaving very less for the female leads. Though there are exceptions, but few.

When we connected with Kareena’s team about the same, they denied the news.

Let’s see if there are any announcements in store with Kareena being on board.

Talking about Salute, the film is a biography on India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma who was the first Indian to walk on Moon. The film was to star Aamir Khan earlier, but he couldn’t be a part of the same due to date issues, and SRK came on board.

Shah Rukh and Kareena have already starred in three movies together, and we loved them. We are eagerly awaiting for them to reunite with this one.